Steem Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $111.42 million and $8.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,316.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00584615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00154701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00065799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00324150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00210666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,938,926 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

