StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.03 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $267,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 313,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

