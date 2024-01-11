StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MSN opened at $0.55 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
About Emerson Radio
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
