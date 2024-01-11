StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ENGlobal
