StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

