StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.44.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
