StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
