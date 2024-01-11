StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.