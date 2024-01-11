StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

DM stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 232.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.