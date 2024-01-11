Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 10,455 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783,994. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

