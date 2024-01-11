Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,637 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $607.25. 133,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.87. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

