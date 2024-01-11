Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 98,272 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.93% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $56,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,406. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

