Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.06. The stock had a trading volume of 375,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,005. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

