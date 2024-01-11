Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 513,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,831. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average of $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.