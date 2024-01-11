Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.52. 316,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.