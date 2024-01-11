Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 1.99% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.69. 60,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.