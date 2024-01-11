Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,537 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,333,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,392,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,312,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

