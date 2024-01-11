Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.11. 430,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,127. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

