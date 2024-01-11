Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 2,838,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,684,771. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

