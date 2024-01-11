Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,471 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $591.97. 441,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

