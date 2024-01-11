Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 386 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

SNPS traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $499.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,419. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.63 and its 200-day moving average is $478.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

