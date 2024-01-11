Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $406,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $498.28. 178,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,227. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.56 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

