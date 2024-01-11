Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $430,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.19 on Thursday, reaching $359.26. The stock had a trading volume of 489,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $366.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

