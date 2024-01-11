Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,731,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $750,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

