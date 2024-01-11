Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $309,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 196.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $7.18 on Thursday, reaching $721.48. The stock had a trading volume of 277,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,394. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $395.85 and a 1-year high of $734.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $676.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

