Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $270.20 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $270,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $910.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,297. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $840.76 and a 200-day moving average of $807.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $924.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

