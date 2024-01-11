Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $298.91 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Lowe’s Companies worth $298,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

LOW traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,654. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

