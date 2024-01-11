Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $509.59 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $509,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.65. 206,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

