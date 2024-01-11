Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $564.56 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 10.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $564,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

