Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Caterpillar worth $433,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.16. 483,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

