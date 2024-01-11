Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $321,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.