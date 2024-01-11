Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 112,477 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Progressive worth $272,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,601. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.80. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

