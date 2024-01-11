Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,279 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $378,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 264,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 86,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

