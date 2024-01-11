Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,153,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $633.18. The company had a trading volume of 398,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $637.05. The company has a market capitalization of $601.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

