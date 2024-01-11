Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,140 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 54,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of ConocoPhillips worth $382,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.20. The company had a trading volume of 453,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

