Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,887 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of MercadoLibre worth $316,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MELI stock traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,584.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $933.57 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,533.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,352.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

