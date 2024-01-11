Surgery Partners, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,520,000 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

