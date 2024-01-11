SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,367,000.

VB opened at $209.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

