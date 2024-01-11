SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $26,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

