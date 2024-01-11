Symbol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $175.63 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $175.63 million and $1.33 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,294,062,050 coins and its circulating supply is 5,854,523,605 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

