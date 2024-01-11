Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 192,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,564.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,089,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,273,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

