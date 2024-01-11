Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.