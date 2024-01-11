TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
