TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after buying an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

