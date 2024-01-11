Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

