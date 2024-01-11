TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.44. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 11,390,893 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

