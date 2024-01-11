TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $241.15 million and approximately $33.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00083995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00022990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,624,927 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,447,492 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

