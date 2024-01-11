Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.24.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $233.94 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $743.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

