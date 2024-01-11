Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 184,642.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.47% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $282,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
