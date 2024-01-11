Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 184,642.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.47% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $282,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

