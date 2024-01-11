Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 542,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,818. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

