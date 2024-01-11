The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALL opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

