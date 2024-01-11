The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 343.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

