The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $12.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

